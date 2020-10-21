MB92 La Ciotat has today announced the creation of a dedicated refit facility serviced by a 300t travel life within the MB92 La Ciotat shipyard called ‘300t Origins’. The facility is dedicated to maintaining and refitting yachts up to 300t. The facilities include 14 spaces on the hard, four of which with keel pits, for vessels between 30-50m LOA, as well as a 50m-paint cabin. Philippe Escousse has been appointed the site manager for 300t Origins.

“The 30-50m segment is our historic area of expertise and requires a different approach. In order to cater for this smaller, yet just as discerning size range, we decided to create a dedicated facility that is able to provide our clients with a “boutique” experience to maintain and refit their yachts,” explains Ben Mennem, president of MB92 La Ciotat. “As such, I am very happy to appoint one of our longest serving team members, Philippe Escousse, who is a seasoned skipper and a very experienced project manager, as manager of this new facility.”

300t Origins aerial view

The name of the facility pays homage to MB92’s origins, which built much of its reputation on the building and refitting of sailing yachts and motoryachts under 300t displacement. According to the yard, clients will benefit from an agile organizational structure that enables a more flexible and tailored approach to projects, while benefitting from the advantages of working with MB92: experienced & qualified teams, a large network of high-quality subcontractors, world-class facilities, customer care and crew areas, and an environmentally conscious approach.

“Many of us have work on yachts or ships, some as captains, others as engineers or crew so we have a unique understanding of our client’s needs, what they want, and just as important when they don’t want,” comments Philippe Escousse. “Our goal is to make the refit process as smooth and efficient as possible for our clients and the new agile organization of 300t Origins will enable us to do just last.”

300t Origins travelift

Much of the focus in recent years has been the development of refit and maintenance infrastructure for the swiftly growing 60m-plus sector. However, it is important to remember that the 30-50m market that the 300t Origins site has been designed for, still makes up the largest proportion of the global fleet and it remains a vital cog in the superyacht market’s workings. Another high-quality facility dedicated to these vessels can only be a good thing.

Profile links

MB92 La Ciotat

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.