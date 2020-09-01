The Spanish refit, repair and maintenance shipyard, MB92 Barcelona, has announced the reorganisation of its operations department in order to increase efficiency and cater to its workload since the launch of the 4,800-ton shiplift last year. The restructuring follows the departure of Miquel À. Lliteras, Shipyard Manager, who, after 21 years in the MB92 family, has decided to start a new professional adventure.



The new Operations structure comprises HSE, Project Management, Project Administration and Operations Management, and will be headed by Jordi Ariet, who has been with the company for more than 15 years. Ariet, who trained as a marine engineer, began his career at MB92 as a Project Manager and progressed through the company before becoming Project Director in 2011 and Director of Project Management in 2019.

“We will all miss Miquel and are very grateful for all of the energy and professionalism he has given to MB92 over the years. I wish him the very best in his next endeavour,” commented Pepe García-Aubert, President and CEO of MB92 Group. “[Ariet] is an extremely valuable member of our team, overseeing the successful delivery of a large number of projects each season. I have always been a strong advocate of professional development within our company and I am very proud of how Jordi, Marc, Mario and Albert have grown with us,” he continued.



To enhance MB92 refit services, a Project Management Office (PMO) has been created to better standardise working practices and procedures at the shipyard and oversee the smooth running of each project. The PMO will be led by?Marc Valderrama and Mario Domínguez, both Senior Project Managers, who become PMO Manager and PMO Coordinator.



In addition to these changes, Albert Gay has been appointed Operations Manager, a new role that has been crafted to oversee both Maintenance and Operations of the technical facilities, including dry dock, shiplift, syncrolift and travelift, as well as berthing.

MB92 Barcelona is fully dedicated to the yachting industry and provides service-refit, repair and maintenance work to more than 100 superyachts per year with an LOA from 35m up to 220m.

Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone for MB92 Barcelona, and the strategic operational changes are being implemented to support its continued success. A close eye must be kept on operations at the shipyard, as the facilities cover an impressive total area of 124,000-metres-squared including:

- 220m dry-dock

- Syncrolift able to dry dock vessels up to 2,000 tons and 70 metres LOA

- 150-tonne Travelift

- Docking repair quays with capacity to berth 14 yachts up to 220m

- 4,800-tonne Shiplift for 9 yachts up to 110 metre LOA



“Our detailed approach to project and facilities management is what fundamentally defines us as it requires a delicate ‘balancing act’ between discipline and flexibility in order to ensure the successful completion of each project, whatever its size. I am delighted to work with the team to keep improving our services and the refit experience for our customers” commented Jordi Ariet, Chief Operating Officer.

