Heesen's Project Akira Build Underway The first of a new class of high-speed aluminium yachts by Heesen enters construction…

Heesen has announced that the construction of YN 20457, Project Akira, began at the Oss shipyard on February 9, formally witnessed by the American Bureau of Shipping surveyor.

Akira is the first in a new class of high-speed aluminium yachts by Heesen. At 57m, with a volume of approximately 780 GT, it sports a fast displacement hull form (FDHF) hull that will allow for a top speed of 22 knots with two IMO III-compliant MTU 16V 4000 M65L engines. The yacht will accommodate 12 guests across six cabins.

The all-aluminium hull is the latest of the patented FDHF, devised by Dutch hydrodynamicists Van Oossanen and further engineered by Heesen’s naval architects. Due to its low-drag underwater body Akira needs less power and uses up to half the amount of fuel when compared to a conventional steel displacement yacht of the same size.

The exterior was designed by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects and the naval architecture was penned by Heesen, with Harrison Eidsgaard conceiving the interior space.

On the design Ben Harrison of Harrison Eidsgaard said, “Introducing us to the project so early meant that the mechanical parts of the ship were considered in tandem with the interior… key areas have been given the space they need, enhancing the flow of the yacht.”

Akira is scheduled for delivery in spring 2024. It is one of three Heesen's scheduled for delivery in 2024 and one of 10 the yard currently has in-build. Fleet data is one of the foundational pillars of The Superyacht Agency's intelligence, analysis and consultancy offerings. To find out more about The Superyacht Agency's various offerings, click here.

