Heesen has announced that the construction of their largest steel motoryacht, the 67m Project Sparta, continues to proceed on schedule. On 29 April, the completed hull was turned to allow engineering fit-out to begin.

With both exterior and interior by Winch Design, Project Sparta’s sporty profile incorporates a raised pilot-house with a reverse sheer connecting a powerful bow and a stepped aft deck area with a 6.5m infinity pool.

Given the plumb bow design, hull designers Van Oossanen and Heesen’s own naval architects researched numerous spray rail options to keep the deck dry in all conditions, with computational fluid dynamics simulations complemented by tank testing at the Wolfson Unit in Southampton.

Powered by two MTU 12V4000 M65R diesel engines, Sparta will reach a top speed of 16 knots, with a transoceanic cruising range of 4,500 nautical miles at 12 knots.

Sparta’s hull was assembled at Talsma in Franeker, the Netherlands, a specialist yard that has undertaken steel fabrication for Heesen since 2008 as the risk of chemical cross-contamination makes it technically inadvisable to weld both steel and aluminium on the same site.

Project Sparta is scheduled to be delivered in 2023.

