Custom Line Launches its First Superyacht of 2022 The 33m planing yacht, Gerry's Ferry, hits the water…

Custom Line has launched the 32.82m Gerry’s Ferry planing superyacht from its yard in Ancona, which represents the shipyards first launch of the year.

The superyacht was designed by the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, supported by Francesco Paszkowski Design for the exterior styling and interior design. Custom Line Atelier worked in communication with the client to understand and interpret their desired style.

Commenting on the project's design, Custom Line said: “The design of the hull lines is reflected in the brilliant hydrodynamic performance of the brand’s planing line. The sleek, powerful contours feature taught lines that sweep from bow to stern, in an exciting alternation of materials and colours represented by light-coloured structural surfaces and dark plate glass. The new 32.82m superyacht Gerry’s Ferry is characterised by the colour choices of the American owner’s family, whose great passion for red can be seen throughout the interior design of the yacht, adorning fabrics, decorations and structural elements.”

Gerry's Ferry is scheduled for delivery in 2023.

