Heesen has announced the sale of a 50m motoryacht that is based on the platform for its 50m Steel Class. YN 20150, code-named Project Oslo24, is the fifth yacht sold by Heesen in 2020 and the second sold in December.

“Oslo224 is a very exciting project and we are carrying it out with enthusiasm and confidence as we know both the client and the shipyard well,” comments Stefan Zucker of Zucker and Partner, owner’s representatives and building surveyor.

The client, an accomplished yachtsman who will also captain the boat, has introduced a number of his own practical and technical ideas based on his years of experience sailing, making this project a particularly unique project.

Determined to minimise the vessel’s environmental impact, the owner has opted for a hybrid propulsion system. The hybrid drivetrain can draw on diesel and electric motors, together or individually, for both propulsion and hotel requirements. As well as enabling energy saving and reduced emissions, such a system also enables silent cruising and zero vibrations further enhancing the cruising experience.

The heart of the hybrid system is the yacht’s twin MTU 8V4000 M63 (IMO Tier III) main engines, each coupled to a water-cooled, 135kW Danfoss electric motor on the same propeller shaft. This configuration offers versatility of operations, flexible power management, and redundancy, thanks to its three cruising modes: silent mode for low speed, economic mode with power take-off and cruising mode.

Project Oslo24’s advanced technology is complemented by an exterior penned by Clifford Denn. Conceived for cruising in fjords, rivers and canals, Project Oslo24 also sports a folding mast that will allow her to negotiate bridges with a clearance of 13.4m. The yacht’s layout reflects the lifestyle of the owner and his family. Italian firm Luca Dini Design & Architecture has been briefed to create refined by relaxed décor for both the guest and crew areas.

A helm station on the flybridge will allow the skipper to enjoy the company of family and friends while underway. Meanwhile, on the wheelhouse deck, the owner has specified the captain’s cabin as his private office, with a fold-out bed for use during long passages. His master suite is located on the main deck forward, while there is also a full-beam suite and office on the lower deck, where the remaining guest cabins are also found.



On the main deck aft terrace, there is a glass-bottomed pool with waterjets over the beach club, with its expansive wellness suite. Along with the forward seating area, complete with fire pit, these will be perfect places to enjoy life outdoors.

