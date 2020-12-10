As well as being the largest superyacht ever designed (and soon to be built) by Azimut, the Azimut Trideck Grande is also the first three-deck yacht built by the brand. With the addition of this latest project, Azimut now has a suite of products ranging from 12m to 38.2m across six ranges, further enabling the Italian shipbuilder to retain clients throughout their yachting lifecycle, as well as attract interest from clients who would otherwise have engaged with brands that are perhaps better known for building vessels around the 40m mark.

With exterior design by Alberto Mancini, the vessel maintains typical Azimut lines, but the standout feature of the project is the addition of a raised aft deck in the stern. Described as being almost a mezzanine, the addition of this exterior space has altered the typical layout of a vessel this size and created a trio of new exterior spaces. In place of a typical aft deck, the Azimut Trideck Grande has a sea view terrace, beach club and private patio.

The interior has been designed by Achille Salvagni, who has moved away from the traditional arrangement on board spaces to create an environment that better reflects the lifestyle of today’s superyacht owners who lean towards versatility, informality and comfort. The traditional formal dining area on the main deck, for instance, has been entirely removed in favour of a fluid, informal area for socialising. The Azimut Trideck Grande can berth 10 or 12 guests depending on the configuration to be catered to by four crew.

The vessels Displacement to Planing hull is designed by Pierluigi Ausonio in collaboration with the Azimut Research and development centre. The double chine hull reduces drag at cruising speed and improves stability during displacement navigation. With two engine options rated 2400 or 2600 mHP, the Trideck delivers a top speed of 23 or 24 knots.

