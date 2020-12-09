SeaNet, the market-leading co-ownership business, has announced the complete sales of shares for UNY, a Benetti Mediterraneo 116, the fourth vessel in its co-ownership fleet. The final share of 22.2 per cent, with a value of €3million (VAT included), represents the complete sale of a co-ownership structure that includes six owners and come with guaranteed usage in both Europe and the Caribbean.

“At SeaNet we have been able to offer existing owners and future yacht owners the opportunity to join us not only to reduce the running costs and management of their yacht but also to remove the hassle and stress that come with it,” comments Matty Zadnikar, CEO of SeaNet. “As an owner myself, I recognise that these yachts are our homes away from home and now more than every they represent a place of safety, comfort, and enjoyment with loved ones. It is important that current and future yacht owners safeguard themselves against future volatilities by working with us to create a secure yacht environment that is enjoyable, safe and here for the future.”

When the co-ownership model was first introduced to the European superyacht market, its viability was doubted and it was resoundingly put down and shunned by certain factions of the superyacht fraternity. However, with four vessels now complete with SeaNet, it is clear that the model is attractive to a certain type of owner. It is important to note that co-ownership is not a model that is being touted as a cure-all and appropriate for all buyers, rather it is a legitimate option for owners who are looking to optimise the financial and usage models associated with superyacht ownership.

In October of this year, SuperyachtNews spoke with Zadnikar to explore the various benefits of the co-ownership model in terms of financial optimisation, flexibility, usage benefits, crew progression structures, management and more. Click here to view the original article.

UNY, the most recently sold co-ownership superyacht, is a 35m tri-deck with classic external Benetti lines designed by Giorgio M Casetta, combined with a light interior designed by RADYCA. She has accommodation for up to 10 guests in five cabins, an expansive 80sqm sun deck. Like all SeaNet vessels, UNY has a full rotational crew of seven (two crews of seven), an 11.5m day cruiser, concierge and management services.

As the superyacht industry continues to mature, it is becoming increasingly clear that alternative ownership models are required to encourage different individuals to engage with the yachting industry. While traditional private ownership and commercial models still fit the bill for many, diversity, flexibility and options will be a defining characteristic moving forward.

Profile links

SeaNet

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.