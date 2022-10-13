Nobiskrug’s journey from Artefact to Orkan Nobiskrug’s CEO Philipp Maracke describes the new DNA of the German Shipyard…

Philipp Maracke, the CEO of Nobiskrug, speaks with SuperyachtForum Live at MYS2022. Maracke took over Nobiskrug over a year ago, when the shipyard was acquired by German shipbuilding company FSG. Previously, Nobiskrug was known for producing a small number of highly customised superyachts and so developed a reputation for building high-risk projects.

Maracke discusses the challenges of being a custom-build yard and speaks of the “great craftsmanship” he took on and retained, pointing to Nobiskrug’s work on Artefact. The 41-year-old CEO hints at his own working process and the diverse and experienced core team that run the shipyard who are able to create a yacht as “special” as 83m Project Orkan. Please see the full interview below, or click here for the link.



In a continuation of our series of discussions at the Monaco Yacht Show 2022, which will be released in the coming weeks as we look ahead to Amsterdam, METS and the main event - The Superyacht Forum 2022.

