Lurssen launches two superyachts in one week

Lürssen Yachts have announced the launching of two new vessels in a matter of days. On Thursday, February 9th, the company unveiled Project Luminance, a 130m motor yacht that they claim is poised to be one of the largest and most technologically advanced boats in the world. The yacht is still undergoing testing and completion is expected later this year.

Along with Project Luminance, Lürssen also launched Project 1601, a 90m displacement motor yacht. The exterior design was completed by Espen Oeino International in Monaco, while Hamburg's Dölker & Voges Design took care of the interior. Project management by Cornelsen & Partner will ensure the yacht's delivery. The boat will undergo sea trials in the upcoming months and is due to be delivered in spring.

The 130-metre-plus yacht claims to feature modern systems and equipment, including state-of-the-art propulsion systems, advanced navigation and communication systems, as well as a next-generation entertainment system.

Project 1601, on the other hand, is a motor yacht designed to offer a mix of luxury and performance. The vessel is geared towards offering both comfort and adventure. The exterior design by Espen Oeino International and the interior by Dölker & Voges Design make the yacht visually pleasing with many of the features resembling a similarity to the 71m motor yacht ‘Skat’.

Project Luminance and Project 1601 are some of the most technologically advanced and beautifully designed vessels on the market. Other major projects currently underway at Lürssen include the 122-metre Project Jag, also due for delivery in 2023, and the 142-metre Project Alibaba. For those in the industry, these two launches represent a momentous occasion and a clear indicator that Lürssen remains a leader in superyacht design and innovation.

