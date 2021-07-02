Falcon Tenders release raft of superyacht design collaborations The raft of collaborations with some of the biggest names in superyacht design bring sustainability to the fore…

Mark Pascoe and his team have revealed a raft of collaborations with some of the biggest names in superyacht design to bring innovation, sustainability and beauty to the fore. Those involved include legendary and multi-award-winning designer Tim Heywood, visionary creatives Uros Pavasovic and David Weiss of Designova, and naval architect Patrick Banfield.



At 10.5m, Falcon Tenders’ first limousine model penned by British studio Michael Leach Design is seen as an accompaniment to superyachts of all sizes. Pitched at the upper end of the large tender market, the Falcon Tenders limousine presents a design for guests looking for a comfortable transit from yacht to shore, particularly for 100m+ yachts that anchor further out at sea. Reclaimed teak adorns the exterior deck areas which is complemented by Scottish leather upholstery for a refined interior finish. A matching open tender is also in the pipeline.



Falcon tenders have been particularly focused on ensuring that sustainable sources are used for their tenders. With the main hull and deck structures, along with small component mouldings, being made from plant-based epoxy resin derived from the latest innovations in bio-based chemistry. The Scottish leather used for the interior is also sourced from hides reared through a unique blend of animal husbandry and fertile grazing.

“Some owners want absolute luxury with Bentley-inspired interiors and others are all about speed,” according to Mark Smith, Director at Michael Leach Design, “But whether large or small, primarily the parameters of boat design remain the same, which are comfort, beauty and performance. Having worked on 100m+ yachts, we understand the functionality and diversity that is required for their matching tenders,” he adds. “Interestingly, the Falcon Tenders limousine and open tender are the first boats that we have worked on without the confines of an owner’s brief. Having personally known Mark Pascoe since the 1980s and with the boatbuilding expertise that he and his team bring to the table, we at MLD are very excited to be partnering with Falcon Tenders on their debut models.”

On the sustainable advancements being made, Mark Pascoe, Founder & CEO of Falcon Tenders, told SuperyachtNews, "We at Falcon believe it is essential to protect the environment for future generations, this is why we are working extremely hard to maintain a sustainable business. Many superyacht owners and project managers are looking to tender manufacturers to bridge the gap between performance and ocean preservation. As a small fully-custom builder we are able to easily diversify and include the latest in hybrid and electric propulsion as the technology advances. We are even able to offer retrofit systems to existing tenders. Sustainability is at the core of the Falcon Tenders brand appealing to the younger generation of yacht owners today and relevant to the owners of tomorrow.

Mark Pascoe, also highlighted that, “The hybrid technology we have chosen for this project maintains quiet, smooth, zero emission transitions throughout the port and inshore waters seamlessly changing to combustion power in open waters and automatically back to electric drive when coming off the plane and arriving at the yacht. The system can also be isolated to use electric power only for inland waterways, such as lakes or canals around Venice. We additionally have plans for a fully electric open version of this first 10.5m limousine with fast charging options."

