Ecoworks Marine and Pinmar Yacht Supply have teamed up to introduce the first in-store refill station for the EcoYacht Wash product, providing customers with considerable savings while helping to protect the oceans from wasteful single use plastic. The first of many stations to be rolled out is situated at Pinmar Yacht Supply’s store inside the STP shipyard in Palma de Mallorca.

The premise is simple, purchase either a 1L or 5L bottle of EcoYacht Wash in store and return to the refill station whenever you need a top-up. Refills are offered at a heavily discounted rate over the original price, and to kickstart the campaign, Pinmar Yacht Supply are offering 25% off the price of the initial 1L or 5L bottle.

Ecoworks hopes to increase the number of filling stations in retail shops drastically after this inauguration, and with a successful uptake of this first product, Pinmar Yacht Supply will be looking to introduce more of the Ecoworks range as a refill option.

Angus Johnston, Head of Brand at Ecoworks Marine stated “Refills were always on our mind, and we’ve had many customers asking for this option. We supply our products in containers up to 20 litres so effectively larger yachts can implement refill stations of their own onboard, but not all yachts have the space for this, so we wanted to introduce Ecoworks refills into chandleries.”

“Pinmar Yacht Supply has been a proud supporter of our products since the very beginning of our company, being the first to supply our range to the market. It’s fantastic to be making these vital steps forward with them.”

Luis Bestard, General Manager of Pinmar Yacht Supply added, “We are excited to be introducing such a sustainable initiative as the Ecoworks refill station in our stores as it breaks into yacht chandleries and the wider industry. We look forward to expanding this initiative into our other Pinmar Yacht Supply stores and offering more of the Ecoworks product range as refill options.”

Ecoworks Marine have championed the sustainable revolution in marine cleaning, offering eco-friendly products packaged in recycled materials to the marine community. They offer a toxic and phosphate free product range using completely natural ingredients that are safe for our oceans without reducing the high-quality standards expected of a superyacht finish. Their full product range can be found in any Pinmar Yacht Supply store.

