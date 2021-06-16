Nautique is widely acknowledged in the leisure market as the world’s leading manufacturer of luxury wake and ski boats and, in recent years, this accolade has been increasingly recognised by the superyacht industry. With more and more Nautique boats being delivered onto superyachts as multi-functional watersports and guest tenders, Superyacht Tenders and Toys has been appointed as Nautique’s global superyacht dealer.

Focusing specifically on the sale of Nautique models into the superyacht market, Superyacht Nautique provides consultation throughout purchase, customisation and delivery of each boat. Angus Gilmour, project manager at Superyacht Nautique, explains the appeal of these boats for superyachts;

“Nautique has spent many years not only developing the design of their boats, but also ensuring the highest levels of fit and finish. All this work has amounted to a final product that both looks and performs fantastically and also meets the high build standards that the yachting industry demands. I believe that Nautique has built a higher-quality wake boat than any other manufacturer and this is speaking for itself throughout the industry.”

From the initial enquiry, Superyacht Nautique offers advice on the best boat for each yacht’s needs, using CAD models to see how the boat will fit into the yacht’s garage and ensuring that the launching and recovery is as easy as possible. With each yacht having specific requirements relating to the way a tender is lifted, stored and used, Superyacht Nautique offers a number of possible modifications, the design and manufacture of custom lifting points and storage chocks, removable windscreens and towers, as well as custom paint, upholstery and covers options.

And there are more features that make Nautiques particularly well-suited for use on board a superyacht. “Nautique offers a coastal package on all of their models, which helps the boat withstand the effects of salt water – obviously vital for superyacht operation,” adds Gilmour. “In addition to this, Nautique is the only wake boat manufacturer on the market to offer factory diesel and electric options with an electric touch-screen helm. This is huge for the functionality of the tender, allowing yachts to bunker or charge their Nautique straight from the mothership.”

With a number of models to choose from, Superyacht Nautique will also guide clients through the Nautique range and recommend the most suitable boat for their requirements. “All of the Nautique models are slightly different and each one offers different features,” says Gilmour. “Depending on whether you want to ski, surf or wakeboard, there is an option for everyone and some cover all three. At Superyacht Nautique, we would look at garage fit, crane capacity, owners’ requirements, crew requirements and yacht itinerary to work out which model will work for a particular client. Obviously, how the owner would like to use the tender is at the very forefront of our minds, but garage fit can also be a determining factor in what model size can actually fit in the yacht.”

Superyacht Tenders and Toys’ years of experience working with superyachts means that the team understands the highs and lows of purchasing new tenders and toys; the promise of the fun to come, but the challenge of navigating the initial practicalities. Superyacht Nautique is applying this wealth of experience to ensure each Nautique is fully integrated into the superyacht.

Images courtesy of Superyacht Tenders and Toys

