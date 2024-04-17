Dubai Marina clear after unprecedented storm Dubai Marina is now clear, while the UAE government has advised all citizens to remain at home during its most significant rain storm on record…



Dubai has experienced its most significant rainfall on record, leading to widespread flooding at Dubai International Airport and Dubai Harbour, disrupting citywide travel and business operations. The government has officially urged everyone to work remotely, extending the directive until 19th April.

Social media videos depict the extensive damage to the marina and the city, highlighting submerged areas cordoned off with red tape.

Dubai Marina. Cloud Seeding Gone Wild. pic.twitter.com/GIZvAZs4RP — thïccøq (@thiccoq) April 16, 2024

Now, however, Dubai Marina is reportedly “mostly back to normal” following extensive efforts from local authorities and maritime stakeholders in the city.

Been walking around since 8am, Dubai Marina mostly back to normal albeit with a slight stench with stale water laying around pic.twitter.com/rwE5yv54on — Galen Law-Kun (@galenlawkun) April 17, 2024

According to reports from the state-run WAM news agency, Tuesday's rainfall was described as “a historic weather event”, surpassing any previously recorded precipitation levels since data collection began in 1949.

While rainfall was observed in neighbouring countries Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the intensity was particularly acute across the UAE. A significant contributing factor could be attributed to “cloud seeding”, a process involving government-operated aircraft dispersing special salt flares into man-made clouds, which have the potential to enhance precipitation.

Several media reports quoted meteorologists as saying they flew six or seven cloud-seeding flights before the rains began. The centre did not immediately respond to questions from SuperyachtNews, though flight-tracking data analysed by the Associated Press suggests one aircraft affiliated with the UAE’s cloud-seeding efforts flew around the country on Sunday.

The rainfall started late Monday, saturating the sands and roads of Dubai with around 20 millimetres (0.79 inches) of rain. The storms intensified throughout Tuesday and persisted into today.

By the end of Tuesday, Dubai had received more than 142 millimetres (5.59 inches) of rainfall within a 24-hour period. This exceeds the city’s average annual rainfall of 94.7 millimetres (3.73 inches).

In response to the crisis, schools and businesses across the UAE pre-emptively closed, with government employees transitioning to remote work arrangements. Despite these measures, some individuals still face challenges navigating flooded roads and marinas.

Highlights of @DCDDubai field efforts in ensuring public safety. pic.twitter.com/9kvlHl7dqL — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 17, 2024

The Coastguard, who declined to comment, has also aided the city with recuse efforts, with no casualties reported in Dubai at this time.

The Dubai Port Authority, Dubai Media Office and Dubai Harbour did not respond for comments.

