Dubai – where serious conversations happen As DIBS fast approaches, alongside the Show’s activities are two conferences that will see discussions on luxury yachting topics pertinent to GCC nations…

Dubai will be buzzing with conversation next week as a hive of the industry’s great minds and decision-makers descend on the UAE for the Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS). As well as the 30th edition of the famous yachting event, the City of Gold will also play host to a myriad of conferences and networking opportunities for industry leaders to attend.

The theme of the ‘Business of Luxury’ will be discussed by a number of high-profile figureheads at The Annual Dubai Boat Show Leisure Yachting Conference. To be held at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina on 27 February 2024, it will focus on a wide scope of topics, ranging from government initiatives and infrastructure in the Gulf to green technology and the influence of UHNW individuals.

Martin Redmayne, the Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of DIBS media partner The Superyacht Group, will host the first session of the conference –Introducing the Capital of the Yachting World: A New Paradise on the Global Tourism Scene. The opportunity to explore the Arabian Gulf as the new destination for marine tourism will cover attractions such as Dubai Reef, Amaala Yacht Club and NEOM’s Sindalah Island, as well the Gulf’s strategic location offering access to major events such as Saudi, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the Dubai SailGP.

A further morning session will see Redmayne host a discussion titled Metamorphosis of the Ultra High Net Worth Mindset: Changing with the Times. This will cover how the UHNW mindset is reshaping the industry landscape, and delve into the ‘green mindset’ and socially conscious attitudes of these millionaires, exploring how their environmental and social concerns are driving change within the yachting industry emphasising sustainability and responsible practices in an evolving market.

Martin Redmayne, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, The Superyacht Group

The exchange of ideas will continue at the same venue on 28 and 29 February, where leading figures from the luxury yachting industry are invited to attend a further networking conference held by M3 and the Yacht Club de Monaco-GCC Smart Yachting. Under the overarching theme of Reinventing Yachting & Marina Development, experts from the marina and yachting sectors will delve into sustainable solutions for the industry across the GCC nations.

Both days will be moderated by Redmayne, with industry-leading panellists and keynote speakers offering their expert opinions on topics such as How can the GCC set a New Standard in Smart and Sustainable Yachting & Ownership? and Circular Economy Strategies For Sustainable Yachting Investing In Innovations For Sustainable Yachting & Marinas.

The second day asks How Can We Make the GCC the Most Attractive, Future-Proofed Marina and Coastal Real Estate Investment Opportunity? and dissects Sustainable Practices In Marina Development along with Balancing Luxury With Responsible Practices.

Both days involve an exciting session where 10 start-ups will pitch for the Innovation Award competition. M3 joins forces with Yachting Ventures to reward the most responsible and innovative solutions to steer the yachting and marina industry towards a smarter and greener future.

