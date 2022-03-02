Custom Line’s Y hits the water It is the yard’s second 30m+ launch of 2022…

Custom Line has launched Y, a 32.82m Custom Line 106, from the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona, Italy. It is the builder’s third of the year following the launch of 28.43m Wolfpack in January and 32.82m Gerry’s Ferry in early February.

Y has a GT of 180, a beam of 7.3m, can accommodate up to 20 people on board, and has a GRP hull and superstructure. It is powered by an MTU 16V 2000 M96L engine with a range of 450 nautical miles and capacity for 14,700 litres of fuel.

The naval architecture was designed by the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, with the exterior design by Franceso Paskowski Design. The interior is a collaboration between Franceso Paskowski Design and Custom Line Atelier.

Y is scheduled for delivery to its European owner in 2022.

The above graph highlights Custom Line's deliveries since 2015 along with the total LOA delivered. Since 2015 the yard has delivered 67 superyachts and a total LOA of 2,339m.

