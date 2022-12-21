Custom Line launches Navetta 37m Regina Ferretti Group reports a busy end to 2022 for its Custom Line brand with the Ancona-based shipyard recording six launches in the last two months…

Ferretti Group has finished 2022 with a series of launches from its Custom Line Brand, continuing a consistent year of deliveries across its portfolio.

The tenth Custom Line Navetta 30 was launched in October. The naval architecture came from Ferretti Group’s Strategic Product Committee and Engineering Department, the interior design is by ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel and the exterior styling is by Filippo Salvetti.

November 10th saw the launch of the eighth Custom Line 120. Exterior styling and interior design by Francesco Paszkowski Design, working in partnership with Margherita Caspriniand the Custom Line Atelier.

The Custom Line Navetta 33 M/Y Our Way, the twenty-fifth unit in this series, was launched on November 16 with the American owner in attendance. Two weeks later, on November 30, M/Y M Together was launched. This was the ninth Custom Line Navetta 42, the brand’s largest displacement model, to be sold, and was bought by a European owner.

The Custom Line 106 M/Y My Mistake, the fifteenth superyacht in the planning series, was launched on December 13. Finally, December 20 saw the final launch of the year, with the Custom Line Navetta 37 Regina. The fourteenth in this series, Regina was bought by an American owner.

It continues a strong end to 2022 for Ferretti Group, with highlights from its public financial results through Q3 outlined below:

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.