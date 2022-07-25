Ferretti Group reveal all-aluminium Custom Line Navetta 50 It will become the brand's flagship yacht when it makes its debut in the aluminium yacht segment under 500 GT…

The new Navetta 50 joins the Custom Line brands displacement line and becomes its new flagship. The vessel has been designed entirely in aluminium, with a displacement hull under 500 GT, an LOA of 49.90m and a beam of 9.60m.

The vessel introduces some appealing features: an upper deck master suite, the interconnection between interiors and exteriors, glazed surfaces, and a refined architectural interior design by ACPV Architects Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel.

Custom Line Navetta 50 extends across four decks in a layout that revolves around the positioning of the master suite in the bow on the upper deck, from which all the onboard spaces develop.

The master suite is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a 180-degree view and provides direct access to a large private terrace in the bow, complete with a sunset solarium.

The connection between exterior and interior is replicated in all the guest areas and particularly the lounges on the main and upper decks, it is obtained by using large floor-to-ceiling windows and reflective surfaces.

The Custom Line Navetta 50 project is the result of collaboration between the Strategic Product Department led by Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard Engineering Unit.

The exterior styling is by Filippo Salvetti, while ACPV Architects Antonio Citterio and Patricia Viel designed the interior architecture and decoration, which aimed to reinterpret the idea of traditional yacht building from a contemporary perspective.

The interior design is based on a concept focused on detailing and the use of fine, sustainable materials, including natural leathers, used both in the finishes and in the detailing of the custom-designed furnishings, resulting from the skill of the yard’s craftsmen.

An in-depth study of the yacht’s volumes was used to fine-tune liveability and deliver maximum comfort on board, providing the owner with generous spaces normally found on larger yachts. Turning to the exterior design, the outdoor spaces running from bow to stern give each deck its own individual character, creating what is best described as 'terraces' overlooking the water.

The beach club at the water’s edge is in direct contact with the aft outdoor area on the main deck, which is fitted out as a private lounge. These two exterior spaces are integrated by the rectangular pool in the stern.

The open-air spaces continue with the large bow area, which can be customized according to the owner’s wishes. There is also a sun deck, which can be used as a lounge, joined by over 70 square metres of interior space reserved for the dining area and American bar.

The bow area on the sun deck can also be customised with a Jacuzzi and solarium. As well as the master suite, Navetta 50 offers the owner and guests four guest cabins on the lower deck, accommodating a total of 10 people on board and nine members of crew, including the captain.

On the sustainability front, the use of aluminium rather than steel, which weighs three times as much, cuts consumption by about 10-15% on a 50-metre boat of the same size and volume (GT). The builders argue that improved design and manufacturing are more efficient ways to be sustainable instead of implementing a hybrid propulsion system.

The best efficiency is obtained at low rpm and the cruising speed for which the vessel is designed, with an increase in the range measured in nautical miles estimated at 10-15%. Custom Line Navetta 33 Hull number 1 will also be SCR ready (Selective Catalytic Reduction).

From the shipyard's perspective, the superyacht yard in Ancona has a trigeneration plant producing electric, heat and cooling power, which reduces the consumption of electricity by up to 79% and heat energy by 32%, with annual primary energy savings of 20%.

The available finishes include Alpi Lignum walnut panelling, a living, certified and eco-sustainable material that complies with the strictest international standards - the ZeroF version is produced with zero added formaldehyde.

Construction work on Custom Line Navetta 50 will start at the end of the year and the yacht will be ready for presentation in 2024.

