Custom Line present new 42m flagship

Custom Line has presented their new flagship, the Custom Line 140’ superyacht, with a length overall of 42.61 meters and a maximum beam of 8.54 meters. Created in collaboration with Ferretti Group’s Product Strategy Committee and Engineering Department, Custom Line 140’ is the third Custom Line yacht with exterior styling and interior decoration by Francesco Paszkowski Design, working in partnership with Margherita Casprini and the Custom Line Atelier on the interiors.

The brand’s new flagship presents interiors extending across over 300 m², with more than 200 m² of outdoor areas and an arrangement that reflects the yacht’s size. The layout is spread over four decks, with the settings designed for socializing flowing seamlessly across both exterior and interior spaces. On each deck, the areas devoted to the owner and guests are kept completely separate from those used by the crew thanks to the naval architecture developed specifically for this superyacht, featuring external walkways and interior staircases that connect the lower deck with the sun deck and are designed exclusively for use by the crew.

Custom Line 140’ has a gross tonnage of 398 GT. The use of composite material and carbon fibre for the hull, the superstructure and the hard top on the sun deck keeps both the weight and draft low, ideal for navigating in shallow waters like the Caribbean Sea.

The main deck is characterized by total integration of the interior and exterior spaces, as well as by clear separation between guest areas and crew workspaces to ensure complete privacy for the owner. A full-height glass door with both sliding and hinge mechanisms unites the living area with the exterior lounge: a convivial 30 m² area stylishly decorated for maximum comfort.



Particularly worthy of note is the refined craftsmanship embodied by the diamond-cut leather used as finishing for the ceiling and to upholster the furniture. Continuing along the deck, the central lobby has a minimalist staircase - dominated by the iconic design pendant lights made of warm and sensual Murano blown glass - connecting the main deck to the lower and upper decks. This generously sized setting usually found on yachts over 50 meters opens out aft onto the dining room with its table seating 10 guests.



Forward, the exclusive 44 m² full-beam owner’s apartment is a huge yet intimate living space with a view of the water. The entrance has a double walk-in wardrobe and leads to the room with a central bed, characterized by a sophisticated, modern design. The lateral windows on the starboard side also make it possible to offer the version with a terrace suspended over the water: a simple, functional hydraulic mechanism extends the floor platform and handrail system out from the hull, creating a personal and totally private terrace for the owner’s exclusive use.



The lower deck offers three VIP cabins and a guest cabin with twin beds, all with en-suite bathrooms.

The colours, materials and decorations reprise the approach used in the settings on the main deck, featuring predominantly natural grey and taupe colourways. The ceilings and made-to-measure furniture are

upholstered in suede, while the walls are clad in sand-flamed oak. A distinctive detail of the furnishings, the storage cabinets are made of glass lined with an inner metal mesh.



Forward in the bow, the comfortable crew area contains three double cabins with en-suite bathrooms, accommodating six members of staff, while the large captain’s cabin with en-suite bathroom is next to the bridge on the upper deck. Located aft are the large engine room and, on the port side, the garage for a Williams SportJet 525 tender and a jet ski. Launching and recovering the tender are made easier thanks to the lowering of the sled that it acts as a ramp.



The beach area is a huge platform in the stern of the yacht, with latest generation electro-hydraulic system that transforms the aft deck into a water’s edge terrace. This spacious private beach features a solarium, with the option of converting it into a fully multifunctional open-air lounge space. The Custom Line 140’ superyacht is fitted with a pair of MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines rated 2,638 mhp each. The fast displacement hull gives the yacht a top speed of 21.5 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots.

