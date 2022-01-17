CRN Launches Rio The Ferretti Group's latest project hits the water…

The Ferretti Group brand CRN has launched Project C138, to be delivered as Rio. The 62m entered the water in a private ceremony on 15 January.

Rio was sold by Alex Heyes and David Westwood of TWW Yachts. It was designed and built by CRN in collaboration with design and architecture studio Omega Architects, who created the exterior concept, and designers Pulina Exclusive Interiors for the styling inside.

At 62 metres long and 11.2 metres in the beam, this 4-deck superyacht can accommodate up to 12 guests between the Owner’s suite and the five guest suites. It features generous indoor and outdoor living areas, a wellness lounge, a fitness area, a beach club, and an owner’s deck.

Like all CRN pleasure yachts, the new 62 metre Rio is under construction at Ferretti’s yard in Ancona. Its core values include a deep commitment to sustainability, geared to reducing the environmental impact of the production processes. Important examples of this approach in action are the trigeneration and solar-power systems which have helped to cut the yard’s heat and power consumption, by 32% and 79% respectively.

It is the first of three CRN yachts scheduled to launch in 2022 to hit the water. The below graph shows that 2022 is scheduled to be CRN's best year in the last decade in terms of both the number of launches and LOA delivered.

