Custom DY 75 Hybrid is officially in build at Damen Yachting

Damen Yachting's Custom DY 75 Hybrid project marked its first major build milestone, the steel cutting ceremony. The sale of the project, previously known as the Custom 72 Hybrid, was announced in the first quarter of 2021 and at the time very little was made public about the project, now as the build process is officially underway, Damen Yachting have shared more details on the key features surrounding this project, set for delivery in 2024.

Since the initial sale of the project, the exterior design, resulting from significant input from the owner's design company, Star Design Ltd has been penned by Michael Leach Design, the studio also responsible for the custom interiors of the project. The exterior design, as a result from the owner's input, has evolved with an additional three metres in LOA(m) growing to a 75.2m and 1,567 GT project. The increase in size came from the owner's wishes to accommodate a more self-sufficient and innovative way of life on board. The vessel will be the first private yacht with commercial-grade cultivation pods to grow tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers and other vegetables.

The owner wishes to use the vessel to explore some of the most challenging waters in the world, along with a strong focus on comfort, reliability and performance. The owner, together with Burgess, the owner's representative, have ensured that these requests have been met throughout the design process. Central to the design process was the owner's request to ensure that the most up to date technology be installed with regards to sustainable propulsion. Hybrid technology forms the backbone of this expedition vessel's set-up, featuring a DC grid with batteries, gensets, PTO/PTI electric motors and two static converters. Each of the two marine diesel main engines drives a variable pitch propeller whilst two additional electric motors form a secondary means of propulsion. The stored power can be increased with containerised battery packs for extended zero-emission silent cruising in fragile marine systems. The vessel will also be equipped with an Energy Management System (EMS) designed to optimise the generator loading and maximise energy efficiency.

Sustainability is a core theme throughout this build process, not only with the Custom DY 75 Hybrid be able to achieve zero-emission cruising for short periods of time, a number of other features have been integrated with sustainability in mind. All outdoor spaces will be finished in synthetic teak decking as a more durable and low maintenance alternative.

The design of this vessel will be characterised by a large flexible outdoor spaces that can be used for both sun and shade as well as tender and toy storage. The deck can also accommodate modular equipment including a deck swimming pool and a removable battery bank. The interior features a dedicated owners deck, a VIP cabin and areas for guest entertainment. A Touch & Go Helipad has also been included for convenient access. Full service will be provided by up to 24 crew.

The above graph highlights Damen Yachting's deliveries since 2015 and their average LOA(m). In the seven years between 2015-2021 Damen Yachting have on average made five deliveries every year, with the projected order book for 2022 set to be above average with seven projects due for delivery.

