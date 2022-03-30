Tillberg Design of Sweden and Nobiskrug unveil 77m Lycka concept The designer and shipyard have announced details of their new collaboration concept…

Swedish firm Tillberg Design of Sweden has unveiled a yacht design in collaboration with German superyacht builder Nobiskrug. The 77m (252ft) Yacht Lycka has been designed and engineered to embrace the latest technologies with a customisable, Scandinavian inspired interior and deck spaces in a contemporary and sporty package.

Named for the Swedish word for ‘happiness,’ Lycka has been conceived to offer owners and guests a home away from home in a Scandinavian space designed to evoke a sense of rejuvenation, wellbeing and connection to the sea.

Lycka has an expansive interior, which boasts Scandinavian inspired simplicity with elements of luxury. An open plan design highlighted by large rooms, high windows and folding balconies allows for interior and exterior to blend on the main deck, which comprises of a spacious salon and formal dining area.

Amidships, the foyer features a spiral staircase encircling a lift that rises from the lower deck guest staterooms to the bridge deck above. A well-equipped galley and pantry area is positioned to port, while a breakfast nook with another fold-down balcony has been placed to starboard just outside of the owner’s suite. The full-beam owner’s suite offers a lounge seating area and ensuite including a dressing room.

Lycka has been designed to accommodate up to 14 guests in the aforementioned owner’s suite plus six additional guest ensuites of equal size on the lower deck. Crew quarters housing ten double cabins are situated forward.

The attention to detail is seen through Lycka’s design, on the bridge deck, a combination gym/spa is located aft of the wheelhouse followed by an office, dayhead and skylounge. The captain’s quarters and a pantry with dedicated crew access to the galley below is located on this deck as well.

The exterior spaces are maximised throughout the 77-metre design, with lounging and a bar found on the aft deck, a grand dining and relaxation area on the bridge deck aft, and a sun deck equipped with an elongated Jacuzzi tub surrounded by sunpads forward with a bar and additional relaxation and entertainment aft.

Intended to incorporate the latest technologies, Lycka is designed to meet Lloyd’s Register certification and can be equipped with either diesel or hybrid propulsion. TDoS’s selection of sustainable materials is also factored into the design, which can be customised to suit the owner’s preference.

‘Lycka has been purposefully designed for longevity - from the hull shape to the materials selection to the technical systems - to meet future demands as well as environmental regulations,’ says Daniel Nerhagen, TDoS’s Partner & Yacht Director. ‘In partnering with a renowned German shipyard for this design, our goal is to create a yacht that can stand the test of time with the highest build quality available.

The above graph highlights Nobiskrug's deliveries since 2017 and their average LOA(m). During the period of 2017 to 2021, Nobiskrug delivered two projects, however, their order book is looking steady, with one project due for delivery every year up to and including 2025.

