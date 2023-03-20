CRN launches M/Y 139 superyacht CRN’s new 72m steel and aluminium creation touches water for the first time…

A new CRN superyacht was launched on 13 March 2023 at the Ferretti Group superyacht yard in Ancona, having been christened in a private ceremony.

At 72m LOA, 12.4m beam and with a gross tonnage of 1,880gt, the vessel was designed and built by CRN, which also developed the naval architecture. The concept and the exterior lines were created by design and architecture studio Vallicelli Design, while architects Nuvolari Lenard took care of the interiors and their subdivision together with the yard. The result is a custom 72m steel and aluminium yacht spanning six decks and accommodating up to 12 guests and 19 crew.

The CRN M/Y 139 combines functional and design solutions, with generous internal and external spaces, devised to offer the owner family a memorable on-board living experience in total privacy and comfort. Among the many features, large full-height windows lend a softness to the lines, offsetting her impressive dimensions.

Another three full-custom CRN yachts are currently under construction at the Ferretti Group superyacht yard, the multi-brand hub in Ancona stretching over almost 80,000 sqm. These are the 67m CRN M/Y 143, the 85m CRN M/Y 144 and the 70-metre CRN M/Y 145.

Fleet data is one of the foundational pillars of The Superyacht Agency’s intelligence, analysis and consultancy offerings. To find out more about The Superyacht Agency’s various offerings, click here.

Profile links

Nuvolari - Lenard

Ferretti SpA

CRN Yacht

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.