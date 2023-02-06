CRN delivers 60m M/Y ‘141’ The new 60-metre vessel, built entirely of aluminium, has left the marina at the Ancona yard …

The new CRN 60m superyacht designed and built entirely in aluminium, was delivered to its owners in December 2022. After successfully completing its sea trials, this new 60-metre vessel has officially left the Ancona Superyacht Yard on its inaugural cruise, to cross the Atlantic bound for the Caribbean.

The owners were eager for a high-performance superyacht with a modest enough draft to cruise in the West Indies, using in-line propellers; they also requested airy, generous-height spaces and large guest and crew areas.

At 60.33 metres long with a beam of 10.55 metres and a gross tonnage of 1,114, the M/Y 141 spans 5 decks and accommodates up to 12 guests and 13 crew. With twin MTU engines, the yacht boasts a top speed of over 25 knots and can cruise at 22.5.

The design is perfectly suited to cruising and mooring in shallow waters like the Caribbean. The superyacht is also IMO Tier III-certified1, assuring drastic reductions of up to 70% in harmful emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) in the engine exhaust.

