Last week, Benetti, the Italian superyacht manufacturer, launched Sunrise, the ninth unit of its Mediterraneo 116 series, 35m fibreglass vessel in the Class category. According to the yard, exterior lines designed by Giorgio M. Cassetta deliver large lounge areas for its size and bright interior spaces that were created by Benetti’s interior style department according to the owner’s requests.

Sunrise offers a variety of external spaces. Including a 80sqm Sun Deck. She has three decks and can host up to 10 guests across five cabins, with seven crewmembers in four cabins. Sunrise has a range of 3,200 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 10 knots.

According to the superyacht agency, Benetti delivered a total of 12 superyacht projects in 2020, equalling its record year since 2016 with 12 deliveries also recorded in 2018. Given the strain that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on industries across the globe, a record equalling year for the Italian outfit paints an incredibly positive picture of its performance. With 16 deliveries scheduled for delivery in 2021, including a number of projects that have understandably slid over from 2020, Benetti is inline for its most productive year and with a further 14 projects scheduled for delivery in 2022, its output appears strong.

In the soon-to-be-published The Superyacht New Build Report, Benetti ranks as the second most productive shipyard in terms of cumulative units and the most productive yard in terms of cumulative LOA between 2016-2020, delivering 54 30m-plus superyachts with a combined LOA of 2639.7m, which attests to the breadth of the shipyard’s portfolio when compared with other shipyards.

To find out more about the new build sector in terms of historical, current and forecasted performance, look out for the delivery of The Superyacht New Build Report on 23 February.

