Van der Valk, the Dutch superyacht manufacturer, has started construction on a new 33m custom motoryacht. Blue Jeans is the first Van der Valk superyacht to have a Far Eastern owner as the yacht builder continues to aim at attracting an increasingly global clientele.

As the name perhaps suggests, the project has been designed with a relaxing and informal superyacht experience in mind. Nevertheless, according to the yard, the Guido de Groot designed vessel still boasts a number of sophisticated facilities in order to enhance the on board experience.

“Built for entertainment in every sense of the word, Blue Jean has a surprisingly sleek exterior profile for a yacht with extra high ceiling in the main deck and a raised bow,” explains Van der Valk. “The latter reflects the concealment of the anchors within the forepeak to generate space on the foredeck for an additional chill-out zone. A pop-up table will be receded flush into the deck here and, when raised, people can sit with their legs inside the vacated space.”

Other features that can be revealed at this early stage include a garage for a Carbon Craft CC130 turbojet tender, which will be launched via a hydraulic swim platform. A retractable dive board will be integrated in the flybridge bulwarks and the main deck lounge will have balconies to both port and starboard.

Blue Jeans will be powered by two very large engines, each delivering 2600hp and offering a top speed of around 28 knots. To facilitate the voluminous engine room required, the tender will be placed sideways.

According to the yard, Blue Jeans is set to reinforce Van der Valk’s reputation for creating custom projects in the smaller superyacht size range. She is scheduled for delivery in summer 2022. With a single project delivered in 2019 and two 30m-plus projects currently in build, Van der Valk is having its most productive period in the superyacht market for some time.

To find out more about the new build sector in terms of historical, current and forecasted performance, look out for the delivery of The Superyacht New Build Report on 23 February.

