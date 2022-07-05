Benetti launch their greenest superyacht to date The first B.Yond 37m Voyager features an E-Mode Hybrid system that reduces CO2 by 24% and NOx by a maximum of 85%…

In a ceremony held at the Livorno shipyard, Benetti have launched the brand’s new four-deck B.Yond 37M Voyager named ‘Goga’. The innovative E-Mode Hybrid system by Siemens Energy makes it possible to optimise onboard energy consumption according to specific usage profiles, which translates into impressive CO2 and NOx emissions reductions for a yacht in this category.

Paolo Vitelli, Founder and President of the Azimut|Benetti Group commented: “I am happy to present one of the most innovative boats ever built. Equipped with a hybrid system for long range, environment-friendly cruising and featuring a four-deck layout in a length of just 37 meters, this is a dream come true for modern owners who want to cruise around the world with their family and friends. In my imagination, I saw a record-breaking boat, and here it is”.

In a recent press release, Benetti have claimed that the B.Yond 37M is the world’s greenest boat in its class. The vessel combines SCR catalytic filters - a gas control technology that uses a urea-based liquid solution already adopted in the automotive industry for Euro 6D diesel engines - with the innovative E-Mode Hybrid system by Siemens Energy. This is based on crew-friendly integrated add-on architecture built on top of a traditional system. The result is extremely simple management, and crew members can switch from mechanical to electric propulsion and vice versa without the intervention of specialised personnel on board.

This solution offers the freedom of four different operating modes, including the standout ‘full electric mode’ for almost zero-emission navigation, an exclusive plus that allows B.Yond 37M to enter protected marine areas or those normally off-limits to motor yachts. The lithium battery pack also makes it possible to stay at anchor in ‘hotel mode’ with close to zero emissions - keeping the generators switched off and running the main onboard utilities from the batteries. With the new generation of high energy density batteries, the 300 kW/h pack will provide up to 8 hours of autonomy at anchor during the day and 12 hours at night. Moreover, the batteries recharge in just three hours.

Estimating an average annual use of 1,000 hours, of which 400 are underway and the rest at anchor, fuel consumption and CO2 can be reduced by up to 24% and NOx by a maximum of 85%. The vessel can travel up to 8,200 nautical miles at 9 knots in Eco Transfer mode, with the two diesel generators switched off and only one propulsion engine running, this ultimately reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by up to 16% and NOx emissions by up to 80% compared with traditional propulsion systems.

The concept for the design was devised by Stefano Righini, who came up with the idea of a fourth deck. The service area on the lower deck includes a walk-in wine cellar and a cold room. The main deck offers four suites which are accessible from a panoramic lounge which Benetti calls ‘the Playroom’. And on the upper deck, the living area offers a completely unobstructed 360-degree view.

The Bridge Deck can accommodate, on request, either the master cabin or a panoramic veranda. On the Lower Deck, the gym can be replaced by a sixth guest cabin. Another exciting feature is the double accommodation solution for the captain, with a full-size cabin adjacent to the wheelhouse and another very spacious one adjoining the crew quarters. If the captain chooses to use the cabin closest to the wheelhouse, the other one could become a seventh guest cabin. The hull of Goga was designed by Pierluigi Ausonio’s firm P.L.A.N.A. while the interior was designed by Benetti architect Mauro Izzo.

Yacht: GO GA Builder: BENETTI Launched: 2022 Delivered: 2022 Status: Launched

Length: 36.90m Beam: 8.60m Draught: 2.50m Gross Tons: 460



