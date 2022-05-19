Benetti reports orders worth over two billion euros The Italian luxury yacht group, has reported unprecedented sales, driven by the success of their wide-ranging product portfolios and the latest models introduced …

For the first time in its history Azimut|Benetti has recorded an orderbook of over two billion euros, thanks in large to the rise in new orders that culminated in 2021, which, according to the group, was achieved by both brands introducing new products and ideas to the market.

38m Grande Trideck for Azimut Yachts and both the Oasis 40m and B.Now 50m for Benetti have been well-received, each is targeted at buyers who intend to spend long hours on board but, according to the yard, they have detained the group’s DNA with regards to the design, innovation, performance and sustainability that both brands are already known for.

Azimut’s 38m just recently received an award at the Miami Innovation Awards 2022 and the Oasis 40m has been record breaking for the brand along with B.Now 50m, in less than three years 20 and 15 orders have been placed for these two yachts respectively.

“I think they key to our success in recent years has once again been the combination of courage and enthusiasm with which the company as a whole has sought to push the boundaries: in new models, in manufacturing excellence and in new sustainable technologies. Our efforts have been repaid with significant results, which we will invest in further incredible novelties that we are already working on, as well as in sustainable growth and in our people,” said Giovanni Vitelli, Azimut|Benetti Group Vice President.

Azimut|Benetti have had great success in the past decade with them delivering more than 10 units each year. The steady rise in the units occurred in 2020 with the company delivering up to 21 units, this pattern continued on for the next year, in 2021, 22 units were delivered. However the graph above shows that the yard is set to be more productive with 34 units to be delivered this year and 32 already set to be delivered in 2023.

The brand has been working for years to mitigate the environmental impact of its boats as there has been a great demand for the greenest models in the Benetti fleet.

