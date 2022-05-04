Benetti Launches first Oasis 34m model The launch follows on from the success of the 40m model…

Following on from the success of Benetti’s Oasis 40m, with three delivered and nine in build over the past two years, the first of eight Oasis 34m models has been launched.

Defined by a focus on blending the boundaries between onboard spaces and the sea, the yacht features key design features that distinguish it from other models. It has two wings that extend over the water on either side of the beach area, an infinity pool with a transparent glass wall, an open view aft deck and continuity between exteriors and interiors. These combine to provide guests with an immersive experience of the sea.

The yacht’s exteriors have been designed by the internationally renowned UK-based design firm RWD. Interiors have been designed by New York-based architectural firm Bonetti & Kozerski who, according to Benetti, have handled a wide range of challenging projects. Both have given a contemporary feel expressed in an international style, enhanced by an aesthetic that imbues Oasis 34m with an “understated sense of luxury”.

Contact with the water has been encouraged throughout by engineering solutions such as extended wings and a sealift, integrated into the stern platform, which lowers to facilitate entry into the sea, whilst also acting as a springboard for diving and as a hauling system for a jet ski.

The above graph highlights Benetti’s deliveries between 2015 and 2024 along with their average LOA. The yard has delivered an average of 11 yachts per year over the past seven years. In the coming two years, this is due to increase significantly, reaching 22 deliveries in 2023. This growth is partially due to the success of the Oasis line, with eight 34m models already in build.

