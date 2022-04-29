An Octopus in Antarctica Camper and Nicholsons confirm that the iconic explorer will be available for charter in Antarctica in late 2022…

In August 2021 SuperyachtNews published an article that wondered how, and where, Camper and Nicholsons, may charter SY Octopus. The itinerary now seems to be taking shape, with the announcement that it would be available for charter in Antarctica in 2022. One of the most iconic yachts of its generation, its entry into the Camper and Nicholsons charter fleet comes with serious tonnage and capabilities.

After a successful sale, completed by Burgess and Fraser, the legendary Lürssen Motor Yacht Octopus was then listed for charter with Camper and Nicholsons. In a statement to the media at the time, Camper and Nicholsons affirmed their desire to work with the new ownership team to deliver an industry-leading charter program as she enters a refit period and departs on a two-year round world trip in January 2022. Camper and Nicholsons also highlighted the owner's desire to maintain the expedition spirit that she is renowned for.



"She's the perfect yacht to undertake such a voyage," says Jacqui Lockhart, Head of Charter Marketing Europe for Camper & Nicholsons, who travelled to Antarctica herself in 2018. "She's well-equipped to host intrepid charterers off the beaten track with a fully equipped medical suite and dive centre onboard - complete with hyperbaric chamber - as well as a submarine and two helipads. Octopus was truly built for explorer expeditions.”

Commanding 2.2 million Euros per week, Octopus is at the top end of the charter market. Compared with the several other specialist charter yachts that charter in Antarctica regularly, it will be interesting to see the demand for a significantly larger vessel.

A highly equipped vessel for the voyage, it may present the perfect option for a high-end Antarctica charter. Designed by Espen Øino, Octopus was launched at the Lürssen shipyard in 2003. At 126m and 9,932GT, it was the largest exploration yacht ever built. With a diesel-electric propulsion system that allowed for dynamic positioning, Octopus could also act as a stable platform for truly ground-breaking scientific research and the operation of submersibles.

