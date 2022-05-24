An exploration into the purpose of yachting The Experiential Yachting Forum welcomed 350 attendees at the Yacht Club de Monaco, on April 21st 2022…

Yachting industry professionals, yacht owners, owner representatives and experience providers were just some of the attendees present at the first ever International Experiential Yachting Forum. The main objective of the forum was to discuss the alternative use of superyachts and discover unique yachting experiences that bring additional value and purpose to the use of a vessel for yacht owners, charterers and crew.

Maria Alekseenko Magan, the founder of the forum, told the press, “The feedback we received from the event was beyond any expectations. The mission of Experiential Yachting is to change the perception of yachting and inspire people to see yachting from a different angle, where purpose plays a main role in the decision-making process.” Magan continues, “And where yachting can be considered as an investment through the philosophy that experience is a new type of asset and a yacht can be used as a floating establishment for community workspaces, retirement homes, experiential learning or research, for medical purposes or rehabilitation, social needs or exclusive commerce.”

The main sponsors for the event were Dutch yacht builders Oceanco, their group marketing director, Paris Baloumis, contributed by speaking during “ The Builder’s Expectation; Building for the Next Generation” session.

Baloumis stated, “It was refreshing to be part of an event that put experience at the front and centre of the discussion. It was also positive to explore the ways that yachts can provide a meaningful contribution to the wider world, beyond those just cruising around.”

Martin Redmayne, chairman of The Superyacht Group and co-moderator at the Experiential Yachting Forum said, “With 5,500 plus superyachts over 30m being owned by less than 4,000 UHNWI’s globally, and bearing in mind some of this fleet is worth less than 1 million euros - we have huge potential for growth by showing over 300,000 ‘non-yacht owners’ that yacht ownership can have more purpose, deliver better value and provide more interesting experiences!”

Magan confirms that the Experiential Yachting Forum will be organised in different parts of the world, she says “The unique event will continue to expand the perception of yachting and attract forward-thinkers and an open-minded new generation of potential yacht owners and charters by promoting the alternative use of superyachts and identifying a niche for multifunctional superyachts.”

Redmayne contributed further to the sustainability debate by highlighting the wider marine ecosystem, “People don’t realise how important the ocean is as an eco-system. Whales and phytoplankton, for example, are a vital part of planetary health. Yacht owners can implement simple solutions to protect the whales, the solutions are already existing, and there needs to be a drive to be involved in a planet positive impact story.”

Yacht owners were able to share their opinions in a dedicated session on the yachting needs and expectations of the next generation of yacht owners. All attendees were entered into a draw to win an Atlantic Ocean Experience in Portugal, donated generously by its owner, onboard M/Y Stardust of Mary. A Luxury Treasure Hunt quest also took place for all the attendees that were physically present. This has opened the doors of such forums to take place worldwide to allow discussions of a variety of different subjects relating to yachting and how to change the perception of yachting.



