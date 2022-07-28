Riva launches new flagship 130 Bellissima The 40m sub 300GT motor yacht has been delivered in La Spezia, en route to an American owner…

Riva launches 130’ Bellissima in La Spezia for an American owner. In the brand’s 180th anniversary year, the largest flybridge in the range enters the water, a planing 40m.

Riva 130’ Bellissima is the first planning flybridge in the range to extend across three decks while remaining under 300GT. Designed by Mauro Micheli, founder, along with Sergio Beretta, of Officina Italiana Design, the firm that has designed all Riva’s yachts for the last 27 years. Officina Italiana Design worked in partnership with the Strategic Product Committee led by Mr Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department.

“Riva Bellissima is a superlative boat, in both name and fact. As the new flagship in the flybridge range, she has all my admiration and enthusiasm,” said Ferretti Group CEO Alberto Galassi. “This is a magical year for Riva, our yards are all in a state of grace and the results are there for everyone to see: beautiful boats, ecstatic owners. When you see a Riva cruising on the water, a Riva Bellissima, everything stops and you can pause the world to enjoy a tailor-made miracle, an aesthetic experience that words can't describe.”

The Riva 130' Bellissima uses a full beam, measuring almost 8m. The cabin layout puts the master suite on the main deck and four cabins on the lower deck, separated by a large lobby and all with en suite bathrooms. Riva 130’ Bellissima is powered by twin MTU engines rated 2,638 mph each, giving her a top speed of 26 knots and a cruising speed of 23 knots (preliminary data).

Profile links

RIVA (Ferretti Group)

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.