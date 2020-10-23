Among our eight buyers’ market guides, the 40 – 50m motoryacht sector is, perhaps, the most interesting – in analytical terms. Over the last decade, I’ve worked within a paradigm where the threshold for superyacht classification is 30m.

However, increasingly, this paradigm is shifting.

More and more clients of our Intelligence consultancy division are shifting their parameters of analysis to 40m and above – an empirical shift that completely reshapes the profile of the ‘superyacht’ landscape, all but eliminating the concept of production building.

For buyers though, the 40 – 50m sector is still a crowded and multifaceted one. And despite an overall slowdown in orders over the last five years, the growth rate of demand in this sector outstrips both the 30 – 40m and 50 – 60m size segments.

These sectoral analyses are intended to provide buyers and their advisory teams with a clear picture of the market’s machinations – an attempt to eliminate the opaqueness of which our industry is so often misconstrued as encouraging. Along the way it threw up a few uncomfortable truths – in this sector, for example, four of the 10 most prolific builders have gone out of business – but it also highlighted how wonderfully competitive and heterogeneous this sector is; in the last five years alone, the 10 most prolific builders (reigning from Italy, Netherlands, Turkey, UAE and UK) have delivered 4.3km of superyacht within this size segment.

With a broad spectrum of build options, and an extremely active sales market 1.25 billion EUR in sales among the top five brokers 2015 – 2019), and an exponential rise in the level of customisation compared to the size segment below, it pays to understand this market’s dynamic.

To access a complimentary copy of A Buyer’s Guide to the 40 – 50m Motoryacht Segment, click here.

