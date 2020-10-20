Two weeks before the 68m M/Y Soaring was scheduled to be handed over, half of Europe went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, with the help of a crisis management team, elaborate safety and hygiene protocols and the implementation of a two-shift production approach, Abeking & Rasmussen was able to deliver the yacht on time.

Built for an experienced owner, the brief for the project listed, among other things, a separate owner’s deck with aft-looking master suite, the largest possible tender and a gym and wellness centre with direct access to the water. Focus Yacht Design created a distinctive exterior design with prominent window surface, an elegant grey-white colour scheme and a striking line all the way from the bow to the swim platform.

“Our goal was not to put together a selection of attractive details, but to create a coherent and harmonious whole that was to be simultaneously impressive and imposing but most of all a reflection and representation of the owner’s central life themes and requests,” explains Soaring’s designer Thomas Muhe. “Early on it was clear that the owner valued originality and had no interest in a yacht that could easily be mistaken for another.”

Interior work was done by Klaus Rodiek GmbH to the Focus Yacht Design specifications. They worked primarily with two types of wood, Amara and Tiama, natural stone and genuine Italian leather. The supremely outfitted living space used by the owner and his guests totals 471sqm.

Having delivered at least one project annually since 2010, Abeking & Rasmussen is one of the most active German superyacht builders. According to data provided by The Superyacht Agency, 2021 will be the first year that the builder has not delivered a project since 2006. This is due to the scheduled delivery of 118m Project 6507, the shipyard’s largest project to date, being pushed to 2022.

