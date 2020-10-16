Within the recently launched The Superyacht Buyer Report, The Superyacht Market Reports are a series of detailed intelligence reports profiling the current fleet landscape segmented into niche buyer sectors. These eight market reports will highlight nuances and fluctuations within each segment to assist a buyer with their investment decision. The first of the aforementioned market reports, 'A Buyer’s Guide to the 30-40m Motoryacht Segment', outlines the nuances of the industry’s most prolific sector and highlights the key considerations for prospective buyers.

In recent years, much has been made of how the superyacht fleet is, on average, growing in terms of individual vessel size and complexity. While much of the focus has been levied at the large superyacht market (60m-plus), the 30-40m remains the lifeblood of the superyacht industry. It is not only the most numerous sector in terms of historical deliveries, but it remains the most numerous sector in terms of year on year deliveries. For many, stepping up into this size sector represents the culmination of a life’s aspiration and for others, it represents the first step on their superyacht journey. Without this vital sector, success in the larger size ranges would be far harder to come by.

When people speak about production vessels it is often in comparison to the more frequently headline-grabbing semi-custom and custom markets. However, one could argue that it is, in fact, more challenging to create a single product, or range of products, that satisfies a larger number of clients, when compared to the larger custom markets that only need to satisfy the specific requests of one individual.

That being said, the 30-40m market can also be one of the hardest to markets to navigate my dint of the number of legitimate competitors. Within A Buyer’s Guide to the 30-40m Motoryacht Segment, The Superyacht Report team provides a host of information on the world’s most competitive superyacht manufacturers in this size segment, depreciation rates and top brokerage houses, as well as analysis, comment and opinion.

