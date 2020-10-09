The new Benetti-built 107m motoryacht Lana is an exciting new addition to the 100m-plus charter fleet. Delivered in 2020, Lana is new to the market and, exclusively available through Imperial Yachts, has been built for worldwide cruising between the Mediterranean, the Indian Ocean and further.

Lana’s design includes vast social areas arranged to enjoy every moment at sea, from ample lounges to cosy salons. Her bold and elegant lines are balanced with her interior, which is of a soft colour pallet to create a sense of serenity throughout the decks. Her high ceiling and sculptural elements replicate the motion and fluidity of the sea.



The interior layout sleeps up to 12 guests in eight en-suite staterooms, including a master suite and seven VIP cabins. Each VIP cabin is decorated in an individual colour scheme making each room unique. She is also capable of carrying up to 31 crew on board to ensure a relaxed luxury charter experience.

Guests can enjoy the many amenities that Lana has to offer among her voluminous interior: a luxurious spa with treatment rooms; the well-equipped gym; a cinema room with an impressive audio system; as well as an impressive sized outdoor pool. In addition, the beach club and its two folding terraces offers all the latest toys to seek adventures while at sea.

Copyrights Imperial – Video: Jeff Brown / Breed Media

