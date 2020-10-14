The newly-published The Superyacht Buyer Report provides a comprehensive reference tool for any client and their advisory team throughout the buyer’s journey. The report features 16 sequential chapters that outline this journey, with respected experts from every sector advising on best practice at each stage of the ownership process.

The first chapter – ‘Exploring the market’ – advises those who have decided they want to purchase or commission a yacht, but have no prior knowledge of the market and are unsure where to begin. In yachting, it is not simply a case of identifying what one can afford; the avenues to explore are manifold. So, this chapter features a series of experts guiding prospective buyers on how to dip one’s toe into the buying process and begin exploring the market.

As Barin Cardenas, CEO of YachtCreators, explains; “First is to acknowledge that yachts are unlike all other possessions and should not be valued as such. They have bathrooms and motors and so it’s natural to feel a familiarity, but they don’t appreciate like real estate and they don’t offer predictable depreciation like vehicles. A yacht’s true value is intrinsically personal. It’s called pleasure yachting for a reason. Like fine wine, an incredible meal or a bucket list holiday, the opportunity cost is relevant to how it makes you feel, and the resale value is in unforgettable memories.”

