Today, Palumbo Superyachts, which is the parent company of well-known brands ISA Yachts, Columbus Yachts, Mondomarine, Extra Yachts and Palumbo SY Refit, has declared its interest in acquiring Perini Navi’s assets through the bankruptcy auction procedure after the Lucca Court determined the Perini Navi has gone bankrupt last week. This takes the total number of shipyard groups that have publicly expressed interest in Perini Navi’s assets up to four.

“With a view to steady expansion which began years ago and led to the acquisition of important brands and facilities. Palumbo Superyachts intends to verify the conditions to participate in the auction procedure for the acquisition of the Perini Navi brand and production facilities of Viareggio and La Spezia,” explains Palumbo Superyachts.

“Palumbo Superyachts has 10 superyachts, from 30-80m, currently under constructions and through its division Palumbo SY Refit has completed over 450 refits of superyachts from 30-150m in the last few years in its five shipyards across the Mediterranean (Ancona, Savona, Naples, Marseille and Malta).”

Palumbo Superyachts joins Sanlorenzo, Ferretti Group and The Italian Sea Group in expressing public interest in the assets. For a more detailed explanation of the current proceedings, and an exploration of the potential investment opportunity that Perini Navi’s physical and non-physical assets represent, click here.

SuperyachtNews will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.

