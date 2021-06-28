The 74m NB66 has been officially launched at the Turquoise Yachts Instanbul shipyard. The exterior design was undertaken by A.Vallicelli & C. Yacht Design, with interior design by Ken Freivokh, with delivery expected for September. The yacht has an LOA of 73.6m, a beam of 14.2m and a draft of 4.05m. The GT has been calculated at 1558, with the vessel comprising a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Commenting on the lines of the yacht, exterior designer Alessandro Valicelli added, “Visually, the decks decrease progressively towards the aft end, creating a profile with strong diagonal lines that create harmony between the superstructure shapes and the hull.”

Although little can be seen of the interior design from the initial images released, interior designer Ken Freivokh commented, “The design focus is on classical elegance, the idea is to achieve a layout that has complete integration between the decks and key internal spaces, with everything designed to maximise the continuity of the yacht’s lines as well as long sightlines.”

The yacht can accommodate up to 14 guests, with variable configurations across some of the suites. The tender spaces accommodate a 9.6m limousine and a multi-purpose guest tender, crew/rescue RIB and space for jet skis. Crew accommodation is split between one captain's cabin, six doubles and four single cabins.

After the sale of the 79m project Toro, and with the 54m project Tala scheduled as the next lunch, Turquoise is demonstrating a relatively positive 2021 in terms of fleet size growth, with the historical order book supporting this, as well as a steady increase in average LOA since 2010.

Photo credit: Francisco Martinez

