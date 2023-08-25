METSTRADE announces Start Up Pavillion line-up Yachting Ventures and METSTRADE will showcase an innovative platform for emerging companies to present their latest products and technologies …

METSTRADE and Yachting Ventures have announced the lineup for the Start-Up Pavillion at this year's event. The initiative, sponsored by FORT Insurance, will be in Hall 7 in a designated area that will accommodate 15 start-ups in Amsterdam from the 15th to the 17th of November.

METSTRADE is the world’s largest trade exhibition for equipment, materials and systems for the global leisure marine industry. Organised by RAI Amsterdam in cooperation with the International Council of Marine Industry Associations (COMIA).

The 15 start-ups chosen to exhibit as part of the Start-Up Pavilion fall into two categories – those accelerating the digitalisation of the industry via software and platform solutions, and those accelerating the transition to greener technologies and alternative propulsion.

Startups focused on digitalisation:

SaMMY is an IOT, cloud-based platform, that allows skippers and sea travellers to easily search, compare, reserve and securely pay for a berth space using on-demand services (web, widgets, mobile app).

Boatmate offers marine businesses a fast-growing global technology platform to digitise, streamline sales operations, and enhance customer experiences.

LJ eLogbooks is a 21st-century solution for yacht data recording, providing paperless digital logbooks and allowing users to create, manage, edit and store all logbook data in the cloud and desktop app on one platform.



IQNautics is the first solution that introduces business process management in the industry, unlocking the power of digitisation.



Metarina is building intelligent marina management software that bridges the gap between boaters and marinas, streamlining communication and optimising operations to increase revenue and customer satisfaction.



Captain’s Eye has developed a real-time, holistic AI-based system for yachts based on a unique video AI algorithm which detects unusual events on yachts' standard CCTV systems in real-time via the security cameras.

Floatist is a game-changing fleet and charter operations management platform designed specifically for yacht charter companies.

Charter Itinerary is a sophisticated B2B SaaS solution centralising yacht charter booking and management processes for the luxury yacht and bareboat industries.

Startups focused on sustainability:

Zparq provides electric motors and complete powertrains for leisure boats and commercial vessels, enabling environmentally friendly, efficient, and quiet propulsion with minimal maintenance.

BatteryCheck provides continuous monitoring and predictive analytics to help companies safely operate batteries in their devices, increasing battery life, optimizing energy usage, and alerting potential battery issues before they occur.

Open Waters Solar has designed composite solar panels that are an order of magnitude stronger, lighter and more durable than any other panels.

Shapewave is building a complete system for calculating and manufacturing complex internal structures for inflatable parts, using proprietary robots.

Flag Turbines is building a new type of wind turbine using BLOwN technology, which adjusts the blades to the best angle in the wind and gives them the highest lift forces.

Hullbot designs, builds and deploys autonomous underwater robots that keep hulls that are in the water clean.

Pascal Technologies helps boat builders offer long-range electric boats and ferries.

Profile links

METSTRADE

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.