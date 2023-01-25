Meet the partners: Starboard Card Editor Jack Hogan catches up with Dan Lane, Founder and CEO of Starboard Card…

Speaking at last year’s Superyacht Forum, Starboard Card’s Founder and CEO Dan Lane explains how the idea for the burgeoning fintech company first came about. The company recently announced an exciting partnership with VISA.

Dan Lane has a long history of being at the forefront of technology and business with a proven track record of having a transformative effect on the growth of any business he is involved in. When he’s not in meetings he can be found sailing in the Solent with the Andrew Cassell Foundation, a charity that Dan is proud to serve as Chairman.



