Now live - TSF Connect Mark your calendars! The Superyacht Forum (TSF) 2023, the industry's premier networking event, is back with the concept of TSF: Connect…

Returning to Amsterdam and The Rai from 14 to 16 November 2023, TSF: Connect, in association with METSTRADE, is set to challenge the ordinary once again and push the boundaries of innovation. This year's event promises increased opportunities to engage, network, and drive the superyacht industry forward.

In 2023, TSF: Connect is all about fostering connections, sharing knowledge, and cultivating innovation in the superyacht industry. One of the most anticipated features of The Forum for more than 30 years has always been the chance to meet and connect with key industry figures, and this year will offer more opportunities than ever. In line with our theme of TSF: Connect, this year's event will have fewer keynotes and more focus on dynamic networking.



After selling out the event in 2022, we aim to host over 850 delegates over three days, matching and exceeding pre covid numbers. With a program that includes innovative networking sessions, partner roundtables, and strategic workshops, TSF: Connect 2023 is not just a gathering, but a powerhouse of ideas and collaborations.

Each day will culminate in a single keynote debate on the main stage, bringing together a range of industry experts to offer their unique insights and perspectives. After a year of boundary-pushing superyacht designs and launches and advancements in sustainable technology, we will be inviting a selection of these thought leaders to share their innovations and develop a more open-source marketplace of ideas.

We will also be hosting a range of dynamic external speakers from across the tech and manufacturing sectors, to invigorate and inspire the delegates. Official programme announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

One of the highlights of The Forum, the renowned Superyacht Forum party, is making a return in 2023, along with a vibrant social program. Attendees can look forward to VIP dinners, experiential activities, exclusive tours, and partner activations. Keep an eye out for exciting updates in the weeks to come!

TSF: Connect is also the chance for the superyacht community to have its voice. Part of building a contemporary and highly relevant programme across three days is recognising the expertise of those at the coalface of a changing industry, as well as our own limitations. That is why this announcement is also an outreach for submissions of key topics that may not get the recognition they deserve.

If there is something that you feel is a vital issue that the industry should be paying more attention to, and deserves the attention and debate of the community at TSF: Connect, please let us know your thoughts via email and the following link.

Early bird tickets are now on sale. TSF: Connect represents the flagship event of a 365-day mission to inspire, create, discuss and share content with everyone in The Superyacht Group Community. To find out where we are going next click here or, alternatively, to become part of TSF: Connect, click here.

