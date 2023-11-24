By SuperyachtNews
24 Nov 2023
Black Friday Sale: 25% off essential membership
Use code BLACKFRIDAY25 at checkout, offer expires at midnight Monday 27th November…
The annual Essential Membership includes unlimited access to high-impact journalism on SuperyachtNews, a subscription to The Superyacht Report, including access to our complete library of back issues, The Superyacht Group Library, and unlimited access to the SuperyachtIntel database. The most trusted source in yachting media for over 30 years just got more accessible.
Normally £120 per year, or £10 a month, Use code BLACKFRIDAY25 for a further 25% off and receive an annual subscription for just £90. Offer expires Monday 27th at Midnight. Click here to process this limited offer.
Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.
Related news
METSTRADE celebrates record attendance
METS, held at RAI Amsterdam from 15-17 November, celebrated its 35th edition with record numbers and outlined plans for continued growth
Business
And that’s a wrap!
As the curtain falls on the Forum, we would like to thank you all for joining us for what was a spectacular 31st edition
Event
TSF: Connect - Keynote Debates
With the Keynote Debate speakers for the Superyacht Forum 2023 announced, here's a look at who will be driving the discussion on the main stage this year
Event
Out now - TSF: Connect workshop programme
The workshop programme for The Superyacht Forum 2023 is now live, so be sure to secure your delegate pass before the event sells out once again
Event
Captains Connect at TSF
In the countdown to TSF: Connect, The Superyacht Group is offering an exclusive complimentary ticket allocation to select senior crew and owners reps
Event
Related news
METSTRADE celebrates record attendance
4 days ago
And that’s a wrap!
1 week ago
TSF: Connect - Keynote Debates
4 weeks ago
Out now - TSF: Connect workshop programme
1 month ago
Captains Connect at TSF
2 months ago