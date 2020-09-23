APEX 850 is the newest concept from Royal Huisman in partnership with designer Malcolm McKeon. At 85m long and with a 107m mast, if built, APEX 850 would become the largest sloop in existence. Notably, great care has been taken to focus on performance, as well as aesthetics, which is rare for a sailing yacht of this size.

“It will be the largest sloop in the world with a 107m mast. [She has] a minimalist superstructure and floor to ceiling glass in the owner’s accommodation to give you that ultimate experience of connection to the outside world, which on a boat of this size has never been done before,” explains McKeon. “There has been a lot of emphasis on the performance of this boat, which is not something that is normally on a boat of this size and displacement…the boat will actually handle and feel like a much smaller boat.”

Unlike many large concepts, APEX 850 has not been designed as a merely aesthetic concept, she has actually been fully resolved in terms of design, naval architecture and engineering, all bar the specific styling requirements of a particular individual, making her a viable option for potential buyers. Furthermore, according to Royal Huisman, if commissioned APEX 850 would have an extremely attractive delivery date for a project of its size and complexity.

“Two of the world’s ten largest sailing yachts, Athena and Sea Eagle II, are Royal Huisman builds and APEX 850 would make a fitting third, easily becoming the largest member of the circle. Every Royal Huisman yacht benefits from research, innovations and challenges our previous builds, ensuring this would be the finest yet,” comments Jan Timmerman, CEO of Royal Huisman.

On deck, an all-glass minimalistic superstructure is central and houses a 200sqm single-level social space. In fact, minimalism is clearly the project’s entire design ethos and thus many of its aesthetics stylings are designed not only to support that minimalism but also to enhance it. According to McKeon, continuous glass sides provide virtually see-through exterior panels, while also acting as a principal structural component.

There is an al fresco dining area between the helm and the full-beam superstructure doors and the main saloon has 360-degree views. Two eight-metre tenders are held beneath the flush deck, along with their deployment crane, and without winches, furlers, mooring cleats, anchor gear of other deck equipment insight, all of which are sited or retracted below deck.

APEX 850 has accommodation for 12 guests across five suites. The owner’s apartment is positioned aft and occupies some 250sqm of space, as well as opening up directly onto the beach club, which doubles as a cinema room. This aft space can be reserved for exclusive use by the owner or be shared with guests.

The four guest suites, each 30sqm, have versatile twin or double configurations and additional Pullman berths. The APEX 850 has accommodation for a crew of 14. Other amenities include a wine cave, a large guest lobby, dedicated diving storage and access to the side swim platforms for the midships lazarette.

