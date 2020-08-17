In a collaboration between the Malcolm Mckeon Yacht Design (MMYD) studio and Ocean Independence, MM38 has been specifically designed to fill a gap in the market for a mid-size sailing superyacht that offers an increase on the typical three-cabin layout, and permits the owner blue water cruising with ease. The stylish sloop-rigged superyacht accommodates up to eight guests in four suites, as well as crew quarters for a complement of six.

The interior arrangement has been reconfigured from the typical layout for a yacht of this size, allowing for a fourth guest cabin – not only providing an increased capacity for the owner and guests, but affording the yacht wider appeal on the charter market should charter revenue be of interest.

“A new-build yacht of this size and pedigree has not been seen for many years, and Ocean Independence have identified a clear gap in the market for a vessel of this kind, particularly with regards to charter,” comments Malcolm McKeon.

The exterior design of MM38 features the MMYD trademark wrap of teak over the transom and an inset sun pad to better optimise the extended space aft. A fold-down terrace creates a large swim platform and allows direct access to equipment stowed in the lazarette. In addition to the swim platform, MM38 has a fully retractable side-boarding ladder and a side hull platform, offering easy access to and from tenders.

Dual helm positions either side of the superstructure allow for unencumbered sight lines forward and, on the bow, the 6m tender well converts to a sunken dining cockpit with optional sunshade. A fixed bimini with raise and lower side screens provides all-weather protection to the main cockpit, and the bimini top itself has a retractable ‘sun roof’ panel.

MM38’s hull is a development of the successful design as utilised for MMYD’s 32.5m Ribelle and 34m Liara. MM38 will have a high aspect ratio telescoping keel, with a draft ranging from 4m to 6m. The design sports a generous sail plan to deliver supreme performance in both light airs and stronger breezes.

