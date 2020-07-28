Dutch shipyard Van der Valk has today introduced the market the newest addition to its Explorer range. The 30m concept is the fourth vessel available in the range that now includes 27m, 28.5m, 30m and 36.8m options.

“Building on Van der Valk’s long experience in building explorer yachts, we are pleased to share these first images of a brand-new concept for a 30m version. Combining an adventurous, rugged ambience with graceful lines and shapes, this stylish Explorer also features a wealth of interior space. With her fast displacement hull, this is a boat designed to travel at speed,” explains the Van der Valk team.

According to the yard, while functionality typically takes priority over aesthetic considerations when developing an explorer vessel, designer Guido de Groot has nevertheless developed a concept with a luxury feel.

“She has the facilities of a superyacht, with the impressive beach club, hydraulic transom platform, platform, full-beam master suite forward, four guest cabins and plenty of space for crew,” continues the team. “Styling-wise, this is still clearly an Explorer yacht with negative windows in the wheelhouse now, while the angled bow adds length and elegance. Another design element is the way the window graphics have been smoothly integrated within dark glass surfaces.

“As you would expect from a boat designed for taking the whole family – or a group of close friends – on long adventures at sea, there is a considerable amount of interior volume available, including exceptionally high ceilings. The raised pilothouse design is very inviting inside and out, while a safe journey is assured in all weather conditions.”

According to The Superyacht Agency, Van der Valk has only delivered two 30m-plus superyachts in since 2015, however it should be noted that the yard has delivered a number of the projects that fall below the 30m superyacht boundary. With another delivery expected in 2021, Van der Valk has significantly reduced the time between its superyacht projects, which perhaps signifies its desire to build in increasing numbers within this sector. This notion is supported by the fact that the shipyard has released another 30m-plus concept.

