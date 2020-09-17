According to Fincantieri Yachts, the aim of their recent concept, Blanche, is to showcase a yacht that has timeless beauty with a strong Italian imprint, in which luxury, design and function gracefully coalesce.

At 70m, Blanche is smaller than the vessels we traditionally see from Fincantieri Yachts, but the shipyard has worked hard to dismiss any unnecessary complexity and visual obstructions and maximize space on board, in order to build a scenic backdrop facilitating serenity and well-being of passengers. The 70m concept is currently ready for an interested client to custom-tune her, and she will then be ready for detailed design and production.

The concept has been developed by Fincantieri Yachts in partnership with Italian designer, Gabriele Teruzzi’s studio. The combination of the experience of the historic shipbuilder with a younger designer has facilitated the reshaping of the lines of the exterior profile. Both the master suite and terrace total 190 square metres, surrounded by full-height windows and sliding glazed enclosures, and the wellness area covers a significant mass of 126 square metres.

Fincantieri Yachts are well-known for delivering vessels such as 134m Serene (2011) and 140m Ocean Victory (2014), which remain among the longest yachts ever built, but this 70m concept signals a new era of opportunity for the shipyard. “We are ready to grant our clients to have the same full custom approach and attention to any desire or requirement, independent from the size of the motor yacht they want to build,” began Mauro Parodi, Senior Vice President at Fincantieri Yachts. “The attention to detail and highest quality delivered will always be the same: what is described in the technical specification and in the contract will be achieved on time and on budget,” he added.

The concept includes a ‘wellness area’, which Parodi notes is increasingly popular with current clients. “The wellness area is extremely popular indeed. Megayacht owners want to have this area as it is one of the coolest and most functional living spots of their yacht,” he explained. As the trend for ‘wellness’ continues to dominate many luxury industries, it is likely that this will be reflected and accommodated on board for the foreseeable future.

“Our goal, perfectly interpreted and developed by Gabriele Teruzzi design, was to grant unparalleled views and living areas [on board],” noted Parodi. While some yacht owners may wish for fewer windows for a heightened sense of security and privacy, Parodi acknowledges this and believes that it proves that this project, like all other Fincantieri Yachts projects, is a one-off – totally customisable to the needs and wants of the client.

Blanche can accommodate up to 14 people, with one owner cabin and six guest cabins, and allows for a staff capacity of up to 17. She has a nautical range at 12 knots of 5,000 nautical miles, and a full load draught of 3.3m, with a 12m maximum beam.

