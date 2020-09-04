Columbus Yachts, the Italian superyacht manufacturer, one of the brands under the Palumbo Superyachts umbrella, has announced the addition of the Columbus Classic 50, a steel hull and aluminium superstracure 50m-displacement motoryacht to the Columbus Classics range. The Columbus Class line now comprises 50m, 80m, 100m and 120m options.



“Her timeless exterior lines remind those of the bigger sisters of the Columbus Class range, including the renowned 80m motoryacht Dragon, which was delivered in 2019,” comments Sergio Cutolo, founder of Hydro Tec, who pencilled the exterior design for the Columbus Classic 50.



According to the shipyard, despite her classic feel, the superstructures are designed to allow large windows in order to maintain contact with the sea and the exterior environment. The hull, characterised by flared and slender bow shapes, is designed to obtain very low level of drag, as well as maintain manoeuvrability and seaworthiness.



“The large outdoor spaces are spread over three level and allow different configurations that include lounge, bar with dining area, swimming pool and large sunbathing areas,” explains the yard. “The interiors are characterised by the arranged that allows it to have four guest cabins, a VIP cabin and an owner’s cabin, the latter arranged on the deck. Two lounges, one on the main deck and the other on the upper deck, offer multiple combinations for the arrangement of guests’ common living areas.”





The main tender is housed in a garage below deck, while at the stern a large beach club been added with a cantilevered hydraulic platform.



The Columbus 50 Classic has a cruising speed of around 14 knots, with a range that is expected to exceed 4,000nm.



The past 10 years for Columbus Superyachts has been anything but consistent. During this period, Columbus has delivered a total of five superyacht projects at an average of 0.5 superyachts per year. Columbus’ most bountiful year came in 2015 when it delivered two projects in a singly year. However, post-2015, it would be another three years until Columbus delivered another project. With a single delivery in 2019 and another project scheduled for delivery in 2020, this will be the first time in 10 years that the Italian yard has delivered projects in consecutive years.

