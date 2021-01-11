The Future of Interior Subcontracting

As superyacht projects become increasingly large and complex, so too do the requirements placed on interior subcontractors. Today, the role of the interior outfitter includes consultation, manufacturing and installation and, more than ever, it is paramount that these businesses work in perfect harmony with the various stakeholders included in the design, build and delivery stages of a new-build or refit project.

While all elements of a superyacht build must be designed, built and delivered to the exacting standards of the client, one could perhaps argue that, more so than most other elements of a build, the interior design and installation comes under the most persistent scrutiny from the client and their advisory team. Whether those on board are private owners or charter guests, or indeed crew, the vessel’s interior and its various features are under constant use and, therefore, any faults or flaws are quickly realised.

In order to mitigate such errors, a strong working relationship between the interior subcontractor, the build team and the client team is of paramount importance. Communication, project management, installation quality and aftersales support are just some of the foundational skills required by a top-level interior subcontractor.

In order to ascertain the strengths and weaknesses of this sector, as well as discover who the market’s leading interior outfitters are in the minds of their customers and collaborators, The Superyacht Agency is engaging in a research project to better understand the challenges and nuances of this vital sector.

We are asking stakeholders from across the full spectrum of owner’s teams and build teams including, but not limited to, owner’s representatives, project managers, build captains, shipyards and designers, as well as design houses with an interest in land-based interior fit outs, to have their say and leave their mark on the development of this sector.

If you wish to make your voice heard, follow the link below to take part in the survey. All responses will be kept 100 per cent anonymous and as a gesture of thanks, respondents will be entered into a draw to win one of three complimentary subscriptions to Superyacht Intelligence Plus.

The Future of Interior Subcontracting

