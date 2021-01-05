Safe Harbor Marinas, the Dallas-based marina owner and operator, has announced the acquisition of Rybovich, one of the US’ most highly regarded superyacht destinations and service providers, for an undisclosed fee.

“We’re extremely excited about what this means for our people, our customers, and our partners,” comments Wayne Huizenga Jr., owner and CEO of Rybovich. “We share with Safe Harbor a fundamental commitment to excellence in service and hospitality. We believe this transaction will allow us to deliver on that commitment at more and more locations over time.”

“Not only are our people continuing at Rybovich, but we will have access to more resources and a larger, growing network,” adds Carlos Vidueria, who will oversee Safe Harbor’s superyacht marinas. “Our commitment to our community, our team members and their families, and to the yacht owners, their captains and crew has never been stronger. We’ve been searching for the right way to serve them all from a larger platform and we’ve found it.”

“Our plan is to serve Rybovich with excellence so they, in turn, can do what they do so well at more locations throughout the country and perhaps the world,” said Baxter Underwood, CEO of Safe Harbor. “We are humbled and honoured to be on their team.”

As the superyacht market continues to mature and increasingly becomes a truly global market, it is of paramount importance that a premium global service network develops in conjunction. While Rybovich was widely considered to be a top-level marina and service provider, the acquisition will allow the Rybovich team to expand its successful superyacht model to more marinas around the world, supported by Safe Harbor’s excellent resources.

